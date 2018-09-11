“The Disney Villains style is iconic and has inspired us since childhood and throughout our career. The opportunity to collaborate with Disney and see these designs come to life on THE BLONDS runway is an absolute dream come true,” said David and Phillipe Blond, Designers, THE BLONDS.

As part of the creative process, Phillipe and David toured the Disney Animation Research Library where they learned about each Villain’s mythology and viewed the inspiration behind the iconic animation of these characters, including original artwork and sculpts.

“What drew us to working with Disney Villains are the complex attributes of the characters themselves,” continued David Blond. “Often misunderstood, Disney Villains are flawed, imposing and mysterious, and we loved the idea of taking these characteristics and translating them in a glamorous way, making them the heroes of our story.”

The show was live streamed on Disney.com, www.theblondsny.com and www.nyfw.com