launches debut destination-focused cocktail menu

Unique menu focuses on Jumeirah Group hotel destinations, allowing guests to experience flavours from the Maldives to Mallorca all year round

This September, Jumeirah Carlton Tower’s bar and restaurant, The Rib Room, has created a bespoke cocktail menu based on several locations in the Jumeirah Group portfolio.

From Dubai to Frankfurt, the eclectic menu perfectly pairs well-known Jumeirah destinations to fresh ingredients associated to each hotel. For example, the ‘English Country Garden’ cocktail is inspired by the private gardens opposite Jumeirah Carlton Tower to which guests have exclusive residents access. Similarly, the ‘Honey Bee’ cocktail is an ode to Jumeirah Frankfurt’s ‘Skyline Honey’ initiative whereby the hotel’s 28th floor rooftop apiary cultivates honey from a 40,000 strong honeybee community.

With six diverse destination focused cocktails on the menu so far, the Jumeirah cocktail menu is rapidly growing to accommodate the hotel group’s unprecedented plans for future growth. In the pipeline are special recipes inspired by hotels in China and Abu Dhabi.

The full list of cocktails on the inspiring menu can be found below:

English Country Garden (London)

Inspired by the hotel’s exclusive access to the private gardens opposite the hotel, with notes of elderflower, Violette liqueur and Gin, the English Country Garden is topped up with Champagne Laurent-Perrier to finish

Honey Bee (Germany)

Flown over from Jumeirah Frankfurt’s bee hives on the roof of the hotel, the Honey Bee cocktail includes custom-made honey created by the hotel’s resident Honeybees. With notes of Kummel and Benedictine, the Honey Bee is finished off with lemon and soda to create a refreshing and smooth taste

Mallorca Sunset (Spain)

Infused with refreshing pineapple juice and strawberry syrup, the Mallorca Sunset encapsulates the beauty of Jumeirah Port Soller with Fino Sherry, Gin and a dash of Champagne Laurent-Perrier to finish

Very Vittaveli (Maldives)

Crafted with Asian Cardamom at heart, Very Vittaveli recreates flavours typical of the Maldives including rum, mango, lime, cinnamon and is garnished with dried mango and mint

Arabian Sea (Dubai)

Modelled on the world famous Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, the striking blue cocktail includes Vodka Citron, Blue Curacao and lemon juice, and is finished with a dash of Champagne Laurent-Perrier

Royal Saray (Bahrain)

Inspired by one of the first Jumeirah destinations in the Gulf Coast, the Royal Saray cocktail is served with green tea infused Whiskey in a small bottle to represent sending messages from the East Asia to this destination in bottle post

Bookings can be made by calling The Rib Room Bar and Restaurant on +44 (0) 20 7858 7250

www.theribroom.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...