CREATE MUSIC TRACK EVERY FAN CAN REMIX AND CALL THEIR OWN

British/Kosovan singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has collaborated with Jaguar to make music in a completely new way. Using Jaguar’s custom-made software, she created an exclusive remix of her latest track, ‘Want To’ and empowered fans all over the world to create personalised remixes using their own data – from the way they drive, the songs they listen to, or by tapping a rhythm on a mobile.

Over a million different remixes are possible, with multiple tempos and versions based on a range of music genres from hip-hop and dance, to orchestral, pop music and drum and bass.

The track has already become the most remixed song in history following its launch at an exclusive gig at Sugar City in Amsterdam, where music fans and stars from across Europe, including supermodel Doutzen Kroes and actress Alix Benezech, drove the all-electric I-PACE to create their own versions.

To create her own remix of ‘Want To’, Dua Lipa drove the Jaguar I-PACE, and her style of driving was captured by the car’s intelligent sensors. From the amount of electrical energy consumed, to the way Dua Lipa accelerated and braked, the data captured was used to influence the track; from the tempo to the arrangement and the overall feel.

The Dua Lipa x Jaguar version of ‘Want To’ appears on the album ‘Dua Lipa The Complete Collection’, released this Friday, 7 September.

“It’s crazy to think that the data from my drive in the electric I-PACE can alter the energy of my music to create a totally new and incredible sound.”

It’s not only drivers who can remix the track, music fans across the globe will also be able to create their own versions of the Dua Lipa song by using Jaguar’s clever remix software at http://remix.jointhepace.com. This innovative app allows users to remix the Dua Lipa track using their Spotify streaming history – taking data from the music they listen to and rearranging elements of the track to create a personalised version. From the average tempo of your playlists, to the mood and energy of the music you stream most often, the data is used to conduct a remix just for you. Those without a Spotify account can also create a remix in the app by tapping their mobile to ‘set the pace’ of a new version of the song.

All remixes can then be shared via the user’s social channels.

www.jointhepace.com

Like this: Like Loading...