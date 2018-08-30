MICHAEL JACKSON: ON THE WALL

Landmark exhibition explores the influence of Michael Jackson on some of the leading names in contemporary art from Andy Warhol to Isa Gengken Sponsored by BOSS and Sony Music

Michael Jackson: On the Wall
National Portrait Gallery, London: 28th June – 21st October 2018

Touring to The Grand Palais, Paris (November 2018 to February 2019), The Bundeskunsthalle, Bonn (March to July 2019) and Espoo Museum of Modern Art, Finland (August to January 2020).

The National Portrait Gallery, London opens Michael Jackson: On the Wall,a landmark exhibition exploring how Michael Jackson has inspired some of the leading names in contemporary art. Curated by Dr Nicholas Cullinan, Director of the National Portrait Gallery, London, this major new exhibition spanning several generations of artists across all media coincides with what would have been Michael Jackson’s 60th birthday (on August 29, 2018).

Jackson is one of the most influential cultural figures to come out of the 20th century and his legacy continues into the 21st century.  His significance is widely acknowledged when it comes to music, music videos, dance, choreography and fashion, but his impact on contemporary art is an untold story; one that has not been recognised with an international loan exhibition such as this.

Almost a decade after his death, Jackson’s legacy is as strong as ever: his record sales, now in excess of one billion, continue to grow; his short films are still watched; and his enormous fan base remains loyal. His impact and fame show no signs of diminishing and the questions raised by him as a social phenomenon are still relevant.

 

 

 

 

In addition to breaking records for the most albums sold, awards won, philanthropic achievements and cultural barriers overturned, Michael Jackson has become the most depicted cultural figure in visual art by an extraordinary array of leading contemporary artists since Andy Warhol first used his image in 1982. The exhibition not only asks why so many contemporary artists have been drawn to Jackson as a subject, but also why he continues to loom so large in our collective cultural imagination. It explores the impact and influence of Jackson on contemporary artists and the continued interest in him as a major cultural figure. The selection embraces works by some of the most important contemporary artists working today, but also includes emerging artists. This innovative exhibition will be accompanied by a scholarly publication with essays by Nicholas Cullinan, Margo Jefferson and Zadie Smith.

Jackson £5 ticket for young people

Every Friday the Gallery will make 500 £5 tickets available to anyone aged 25 years old and under from 10.00- 21.00. Under 12s are free and family tickets are also available. Tickets are subject to availability on a first come, first served basis and can be booked online or in person at the Gallery. Proof of age will be required.


Michael Jackson: On the Wall is produced with the co-operation of the Michael Jackson Estate.


Michael Jackson: On the Wall
28 June – 21 October 2018 at the National Portrait Gallery, London www.npg.org.uk
Tickets with donation from £17.50 – £22
Tickets without donation from £15.50 – £20

Jackson £5 ticket for 25s and under every Friday 10am – 21.00 (500 tickets available, first come, first served basis).
Free for Members and Patrons
npg.org.uk/michaeljackson

