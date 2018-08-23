These watches come in three sizes—33, 35, and 38 millimeters in diameter, for men andwomen alike, and each one comes in every primary color: a sketch paper colored dial, blacknumerals and hands, encircled by a ring of red, yellow, or blue. Paul Klee’s sketches were one of the sources of inspiration for these watches. As Klee, the ‘magician’ of Bauhaus, once said: “Art makes things visible”. And that is why the hands follow a colour ring, elegantly depicting the basic principle of the watch: time moving in a circle.

Not only this special edition, but all watches from this brand based in the famous heritagetown of Glashütte are “timepieces that members of the Bauhaus movement would design and wear today,” NOMOS CEO Uwe Ahrendt is certain. “After all, they went about their work then the same way that we do now when it comes to designing our watches and the R&D that goes into the calibers. By concentrating on the essentials, leaving the super-fluous to one side, and being incredibly demanding when it comes to the details that remain.By standing for the highest quality and a different, very contemporary kind of luxury.