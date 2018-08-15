“The gold detailing adds a bold and modern edge to this cool timepiece,” said Gigi Hadid. “It’s the perfect accessory to elevate any outfit.”

“The season celebrates my love of motor sports and the watch is perfect for today’s Tommy Girl with a fast-paced lifestyle,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “This timepiece makes a statement and matches Gigi’s signature athleisure style.”

TOMMY HILFIGER watches and jewelry feature designs for both men and women. The collection is manufactured by The Movado Group Inc. under license from Tommy Hilfiger, and is distributed globally through Movado’s wholly-owned subsidiaries and exclusive agreements with international distributors. The collection is sold at tommy.com, select TOMMY HILFIGER stores, major department stores, and by specialty watch dealers around the world.

Available: https://uk.tommy.com/ladies-watches#:_GIGIWATCH4BLU

