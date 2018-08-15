Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], announces the Spring/Summer 2018 watch of the season, co-designed and modeled by Gigi Hadid, international supermodel and global brand ambassador for TOMMY HILFIGER womenswear. The global campaign features the modern watch designed with a navy sunray dial with checkered flag inspired minute track and a polished blue and gold plated link bracelet, which will be available worldwide.

The gold detailing adds a bold and modern edge to this cool timepiece,” said Gigi Hadid. “It’s the perfect accessory to elevate any outfit.”

“The season celebrates my love of motor sports and the watch is perfect for today’s Tommy Girl with a fast-paced lifestyle,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “This timepiece makes a statement and matches Gigi’s signature athleisure style.”

TOMMY HILFIGER watches and jewelry feature designs for both men and women. The collection is manufactured by The Movado Group Inc. under license from Tommy Hilfiger, and is distributed globally through Movado’s wholly-owned subsidiaries and exclusive agreements with international distributors. The collection is sold at tommy.com, select TOMMY HILFIGER stores, major department stores, and by specialty watch dealers around the world.

Available: https://uk.tommy.com/ladies-watches#:_GIGIWATCH4BLU

With a brand portfolio that includes TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS, Tommy Hilfiger is one of the world’s most recognized premium designer lifestyle groups. Its focus is designing and marketing high- quality men’s tailored clothing and sportswear, women’s collection apparel and sportswear, kidswear, denim collections, underwear (including robes, sleepwear and loungewear), footwear and accessories. Through select licensees, Tommy Hilfiger offers complementary lifestyle products such as eyewear, watches, fragrance, swimwear, socks, small leather goods, home goods and luggage. The TOMMY JEANSproduct line consists of jeanswear and footwear for men and women, accessories, and fragrance. Merchandise under the TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS brands is available to consumers worldwide through an extensive network of TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS retail stores, leading specialty and department stores, select online retailers.

https://uk.tommy.com

 

 

About The Author

The Bite News Team
The Bite News Team

THE BITE MAGAZINE MEDIA caters for the confident and stylish woman and confident men who knows exactly what they want in fashion,beauty and a luxury lifestyle of living. It’s designed to take the reader on a visionary journey of self-discovery in a fresh and unique fusion of styling through amazing and exciting pictures, rich editorial content and catwalk experiences. We provide the absolute on current fashion and lifestyle news and reviews around the world. With years of experience within our team. We like to keep our readers informed on up-and-coming designers and make-up and hair stylist trends, as well as covering established fashion, music and film icons. We pride ourselves on featuring exotic holiday destinations and the best restaurant cuisine in the UK, as well as reviews on those high calibre cars you’d love to be seen driving, and also include the latest on artists and their inspirational work.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: