Launches ‘Belgravia Foodies Experience’ package, celebrating the district’s unique culinary offerings Four-course foodie tasting dinner, Sweet Tooth Tour and vouchers to local artisan boutiques are included in the exclusive new offering

The package has been created in partnership with Sweet Tooth Tours; a Belgravia foodie tour enterprise which showcases some of the finest desserts, café s and delicacies the area has to offer, run by founder Lynne Staartjes. Pastry and sweet expert Lynne founded the company in 2017 whilst studying pâtisserie at Le Cordon Bleu. Prior to this, Lynne has worked at arguably the most Instagrammable shop in London, Peggy Porschen Cakes, and Pierre Hermé Paris which are both now included as stops on her tour. Included in the Belgravia Foodies Experience package is the Signature Tour; a two and a half hour tour exploring four delicious boutique stores in the area, with expert insider knowledge on all things sweet.

Guests are encouraged to arrive hungry!

Also included in the package is a £20 voucher to spend on treats from either The Fine Cheese Co or Rococco Chocolates, both located just footsteps away on Motcomb Street.

Finally, guests will be treated to a four-course tasting experience at The Terrace; an al fresco restaurant based at Jumeirah Lowndes Hotel which offers a bijou setting for evening meal. What’s more, guests booking this package will also receive a copy of the “Book of the Month” as chosen by the local bookstore, Belgravia Books, a full English breakfast and complimentary use of the hotel’s Belgravia Bicycles to explore the area.

The package starts from £349, based on two people sharing a superior room. This package is available until December 2019.

To read more about the package, or book online,

please visit the below website:

www.jumeirah.com/belgraviaexperience

Terms & Conditions

Those booking the package before September 2018 will dine at The Terrace for their four-course tasting experience. Those dining after this date will dine at Lowndes Bar & Kitchen due to the seasonal nature of The Terrace. Menu subject to change.

Like this: Like Loading...