INTRODUCES LAGOON PARTIES

Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife’s impressive man-made lagoon provides the setting for a new party concept for this summer London, 13 August 2018 – Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife has taken the pool party concept to a new level with the launch of ‘Lagoon Party’; a series of events featuring renowned international DJs, acrobatic performances, live musical entertainment and tropical vibes around its huge man-made lagoon located next to the hotel on the edge of the island’s south-west coast.

Set to the rhythm of live music by the likes of Eric Morillo, Harry Romero, Sebastian Gamboa, Rudimental, Nervo and Roger Sánchez, as well as saxophonists and percussionists, each Lagoon Party offers ten hours of non-stop fun on alternate Saturdays throughout the summer until October.

After premiering in style earlier this summer, bringing together an average of 2,500 people who gathered to party to live sets by Eric Morillo, Harry Romero and Rudimental among others, Lagoon Party returns on 18 August with Eric Bobo of Cypress Hill, and promises to keep surprising party-goers with new performances and musical sessions every other Saturday until 27 October.

In addition to the live sets by some of today’s hottest DJs, guests can expect dancers, live music, floating bars with refreshing cocktails and delicious food at The Beach Club and Munchies Surf Bar at each event. For an even more exclusive experience, there are three VIP areas that can be booked in advance, including three private Jacuzzis next to the lagoon and a dedicated space on the Hard Rock beach, where a special food and drinks menu will be offered.

The Lagoon Parties are for over 18s and hotel guests have free access to all live events. For non-guests, advance tickets for the Lagoon Parties are 25€ and available to purchase at www.hardrockhoteltenerife.com/events-calendar.aspx

On party days, a special bus service runs from Los Cristianos Station at 2pm and 3pm to Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife, with return services between 8pm and 10pm.

Deluxe rooms at Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife are priced from approx. £210 on a B&B basis, based on two people sharing. Book rooms at: www.hrhtenerife.com

Lagoon Parties start at midday and finish at sunset. Dates for the next events are:

• 18 August

• 1 September

• 22 September

• 6 October

• 27 October

