Graduate Fashion Week is a springboard for new talented designers to showcase there work to the fashion industry.

This year they have had more jobs, placements and internships being offered to the students at the event by the sponsors.                              The next generation  of graduates are to the future of our fashion industry. 

Christopher Bailey Gold Award: Winner: Rebecca Wilson, Arts University Bournemouth  Runner up: Aurélie Fontan, Edinburgh College of Art  

 

M&S Womenswear Award: Winner: Aurélie Fontan, Edinburgh College of Art  Runner up: Chantelle Guan, Ravenbourne

 

Debenhams Menswear Award: Winner:  Hannah Gibbons, University of Brighton Runner Up: Enki Allan, Kingston University

 

Visionary Knitwear award: Joint Winner: Fraser Miller, De Montfort University and Jacaranda Brain, Nottingham Trent University  Runner up: Penny Gibbs, Northumbria University 

 

Catwalk Textiles Award: Winner: Aurélie Fontan, Edinburgh College of Art  Runner up: Maddy Stringer, Edinburgh College of Art

   

Hilary Alexander Trailblazer Award sponsored by Swarovski: Winner: Evelyne Babin, University for the Creative Arts Epsom Runner up: Aurélie Fontan, Edinburgh College of Art  

George Catwalk to Store: Winner: Louise Clark, Manchester School of Art  

Designers, stylists, journalists, editors and photographers joined the event this year to judge awards, offer advice at GFW, they used their experience in the fashion industry to pass on the knowledge and advice to help guide the graduates for there future career’s.  

Names of the judges included

Twiggy – Iconic Model

Diane Von Furstenburg – Founder and Designer

Christopher Raeburn- Creative Director

Jim Chapman – GQ Columnist 

Sara Sozzani Maino – Deputy Editor-in-Chief

Hilary Alexander OBE – Editor at Large

Pam Hogg- Designer

Daniel Lismore – Artist

Julien Macdonald – Designer

Franciso Coasta – Twice winner of the CFDA’s WW Designer of the Year Award and former Creative Director at Calvin Klein

Richard Quinn – Designer 

Orla Kiely OBE – Founder and Designer 

Caryn Franklin MBE – Professor and Writer 

Victoria Magrath – In the Frow 

Eric Underwood – Royal National Ballet Dancer and Model 

Oliver Cheshire – Model

www.graduatefashionweek.com

 

 

