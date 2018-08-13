Graduate Fashion Week is a springboard for new talented designers to showcase there work to the fashion industry.
This year they have had more jobs, placements and internships being offered to the students at the event by the sponsors. The next generation of graduates are to the future of our fashion industry.
Christopher Bailey Gold Award: Winner: Rebecca Wilson, Arts University Bournemouth Runner up: Aurélie Fontan, Edinburgh College of Art
M&S Womenswear Award: Winner: Aurélie Fontan, Edinburgh College of Art Runner up: Chantelle Guan, Ravenbourne
Debenhams Menswear Award: Winner: Hannah Gibbons, University of Brighton Runner Up: Enki Allan, Kingston University
Visionary Knitwear award: Joint Winner: Fraser Miller, De Montfort University and Jacaranda Brain, Nottingham Trent University Runner up: Penny Gibbs, Northumbria University
Catwalk Textiles Award: Winner: Aurélie Fontan, Edinburgh College of Art Runner up: Maddy Stringer, Edinburgh College of Art
Hilary Alexander Trailblazer Award sponsored by Swarovski: Winner: Evelyne Babin, University for the Creative Arts Epsom Runner up: Aurélie Fontan, Edinburgh College of Art
George Catwalk to Store: Winner: Louise Clark, Manchester School of Art
Designers, stylists, journalists, editors and photographers joined the event this year to judge awards, offer advice at GFW, they used their experience in the fashion industry to pass on the knowledge and advice to help guide the graduates for there future career’s.
Names of the judges included…
Twiggy – Iconic Model
Diane Von Furstenburg – Founder and Designer
Christopher Raeburn- Creative Director
Jim Chapman – GQ Columnist
Sara Sozzani Maino – Deputy Editor-in-Chief
Hilary Alexander OBE – Editor at Large
Pam Hogg- Designer
Daniel Lismore – Artist
Julien Macdonald – Designer
Franciso Coasta – Twice winner of the CFDA’s WW Designer of the Year Award and former Creative Director at Calvin Klein
Richard Quinn – Designer
Orla Kiely OBE – Founder and Designer
Caryn Franklin MBE – Professor and Writer
Victoria Magrath – In the Frow
Eric Underwood – Royal National Ballet Dancer and Model
Oliver Cheshire – Model
www.graduatefashionweek.com
