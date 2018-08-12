Inside the Summer 2018 Issue 22

- 90th OSCARS – ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS WEEK It has been almost a century since the film academy awards ceremony first presented awards in 1928 to celebrate a host of iconic actors and actresses. This year, The Bite Magazine attended the pre-Oscars events including the amazing Hollywood Beauty Awards, Uptown Magazine and Publicist Awards, before the big finale of the 90th Oscars Annual ...
- CATWALK REVIEW – NYFW & MFW Men’s SS18 In our fast-paced coverage of international runway shows with the world’s most creative designers, check out our special catwalk report to find out which designers caught our eye with their Spring/Summer 2018 collections at Milan’s Men & New York Fashion Week. Page 256
- FINE CUISINE & SOPHISTICATED BEVERAGES The Bite Magazine brings you the best in our recommendations of top restaurants and eateries in town and abroad with regular reviews. In this issue, we look at the masterclasses offered by the exquisite CLARIDGE’S in London’s Mayfair and the sensational art and fine cuisine at GALLERY MESS, off King’s Road. We also visited and ...
- DESIGNER PROFILE: SABYASACHI MUKHERJEE – Prominent Fashion Designer Our designer profile is dedicated to Sabyasachi; one of India’s most respected and established designers. A creative who is modern in his designs, Sabyasachi also embraces tradition like an old friend which gives him a sense of comfort, familiarity and stability. Perhaps the world’s most spiritual creator of garments, we discover the full extent of ...
- BEAUTY & MEN’S GROOMING With the summer months getting hotter every day this year, we feature the latest in make-up, fake tan and grooming tips for the current season. Check out our pages for a selection of the best beauty and grooming products on the market for men and women.
Find out more in the Summer issue 22 of the Bite Magazine.
