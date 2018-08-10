The Bite Magazine brings you the best in our recommendations of top restaurants and eateries in town and abroad with regular reviews. In this issue, we look at the masterclasses offered by the exquisite CLARIDGE’S in London’s Mayfair and the sensational art and fine cuisine at GALLERY MESS, off King’s Road. We also visited and indulged in the fine British cuisine at DEVONSHIRE TERRACE restaurant near Liverpool Street, as well as discovered the latest patisserie and confectionaries offerings from Danish bakery Ole & Steen Lagkagehuset

