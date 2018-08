Our designer profile is dedicated to Sabyasachi; one of India’s most respected and established designers. A creative who is modern in his designs, Sabyasachi also embraces tradition like an old friend which gives him a sense of comfort, familiarity and stability. Perhaps the world’s most spiritual creator of garments, we discover the full extent of Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s fashion career. Read the full article on page 8 of The Bite Magazine

