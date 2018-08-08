NEW FILM RELEASE:

“Ant Man and The Wasp,” a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.

As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as a Super Hero, Scott Lang finds himself suiting up as Ant-Man once again when he must join forces with Hope van Dyne, The Wasp, on an urgent mission to uncover secrets from the past.

U.K. Release date: August 2018

Like this: Like Loading...