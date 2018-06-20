NEW FILM RELEASE

Villains. What’s a hero to do?

As “The Incredibles” adventure came to an edge-of-your-seat finale, Syndrome was foiled—thanks to baby Jack-Jack and an ill-advised cape—and his jet exploded into a firey ball, destroying the Parr family home. But the family was more bonded than ever; Violet showed off her new-found confidence, and Dash discovered that second place would do just fine. It seemed like a happily-ever-after ending until someone called the Underminer declared “war on peace and happiness.”

UK Release Date: 13th July 2018

Voice Cast:Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner, Samuel L. Jackson, Brad

Bird, Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Jonathan Banks, Sophia Bush, Isabella

Rossellini

Director: Brad Bird

Producers: John Walker, Nicole Grindle

Like this: Like Loading...