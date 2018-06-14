The 72nd Annual Tony Awards were held on June 10, 2018, to recognize achievement in Broadway productions during the 2017–18 season. The ceremony was held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, and was broadcast live by CBS. Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban served as hosts.
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 10: Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Matt Bomer and Jim Parsons pose backstage during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) *** Local Caption *** Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Matt Bomer, Jim Parsons
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 10: Tony Kushner and the cast and crew of Angels in America accept the Best Revival of a Play award onstage during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) *** Local Caption *** Tony Kushner
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 10: Patti Murin from the cast of Frozen performs onstage during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) *** Local Caption *** Patti Murin
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 10: LaChanze and the cast of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical perform onstage during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) *** Local Caption *** LaChanze
