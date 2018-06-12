Swarovski International Fashion Award

We attended the international show and was impressed by the high standard of work, so we have not only provided you with the winner and runner up of the Swarovski award, but we have also some of the designers, that was included in the catwalk international fashion presentation on the day.

Swarovski International Fashion Award 

This was the largest Swarovski International Fashion Award Show that took place on the catwalk last week.          The judges had to consider the designers creativity, catwalk impact and craftsmanship in order to decide on the one lucky winner!

Winner: Danqi Chen, Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology 

 

Runner up: Bao Wen Chen, Shih Chien University

       

Here are some of the designers that caught our fashion eye at Graduate Fashion Week.

For more info on the winners: http://www.graduatefashionweek.com

 

