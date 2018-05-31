New Film Release June 2018

It’s pure girl power in this female-focused spin-off of the Ocean’s Eleven film series. Debbie Ocean tries to do one better than her brother Danny by attempting to pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s star-studded annual Met Gala. In order to achieve this, she needs a team of seven adventurous women to join her mission and recruits Lou, Daphne Kluger, Amita, Tammy, Constance, Eight Ball and Rose.

Sandra Bullock as Ocean heads a female cast that include Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter. Damian Lewis plays Ocean’s ex-lover and the target of the gang robbery, while Richard Armitage is an art curator and James Corden is Debbie’s confidant. As if to remind Debbie of her brother’s influence, Matt Damon and Carl Reiner reprise their roles as Linus Caldwell and Saul Bloom.

To make the attendance of the Met Gala more authentic, the likes of Anna Wintour, Alexander Wang, Kim Kardashian, Maria Sharapova, Zayn Malik, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Serena Williams and Zac Posen will make cameo appearances in the film. Will Debbie Ocean and her team succeed in their plight to rob her ex-lover or will it all go wrong and they end up back in jail?

With the gang looking stunning on the night of the Met Ball and almost unrecognisable from their normal appearances, you’ll have to watch the film to find out.

www.oceans8movie.com

Released Date: 8th June 2018

