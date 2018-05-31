CATWALK REVIEW

For the second year, the world-renowned Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel offered the perfect platform for the event offering an exceptional beachside setting which perfectly unites the worlds of fashion, lifestyle and music. Daniel Gómez Korf, event director and brand director of Palladium Hotel Group says, “This second edition of MBFWIbiza has been the ideal platform to showcase the latest Resort Collections in Spain. It has been a privilege for our team to be involved with such a prestigious showcase of fashion.”

DESIGNERS FEATURED 2018

Melissa Odabash

Inspired by the 1960s French Riviera, the London-based Californian designer showcased her latest ‘Après Plage’ collection, a sophisticated line featuring strong camouflage prints and exquisite design detail such as dramatic plunge backs. Melissa Odabash also showcased an exclusive preview of her new collection that will be launched in November 2018 to mark the brands 20th anniversary.

2ND LAB BY THE 2ND SKIN CO.

The new Resort collection by Antonio Burillo and Juan Carlos Fernández is elegant, young and fresh, where the dresses lose their prominence to make way for a series of pieces that can be combined with each other. The exquisite fabrics range from jacquard, neoprene or washed-effect twill to paillette or crêpe with Lurex metallic yarn.

CUSTO BARCELONA

Creativity and innovation are the concepts that differentiate the look of the new Custo Barcelona collection. The mini and maxi dresses are the star garment of the collection featuring both fitted and adjustable looser styles created from a wide range of fabrics, such as silk, knit jaquards, iridescent nylon and woven fabrics.

ANDRES SARDA

Day to night is the name of the Andres Sarda 2019 Resort collection; a selection of garments that reflect the different moments enjoyed on a hot and summery day. From spectacular bikinis, swimsuits and sophisticated nautical themed day dresses to delicate pieces decorated with Swarovski crystals to illuminate summer nights.

JORGE VÁZQUEZ

Focused on women with an adventurous character, seeking action-packed holidays, the Jorge Vázquez 2019 collection explores the Sahara Desert and the ideal way to dress for a desert-experience without losing the key elements of the brand; femininity and pieces that are reflective of the landscape that the collection is inspired-by: in this case, beiges, camels, stones, whites …

ALVARNO

The Dream of Summer by Arnaud Maillard and Álvaro Castejón reflects the spirit of a relaxed party, typical of the Ibiza personality. The Alvarno summer is characterized with geometric prints and kaleidoscope effects in cotton and chiffon; elegantly draped around the body. For the evenings, a touch of ‘futuristic romance’ is added with shimmers of glitter featuring throughout, and metallic lurex threads for the day garments.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Weekend Ibiza is sponsored by L’Oréal París, which provided the official make-up and hairstyles for the event, and the fine jewellery firm Chopard, as well as Air Europa that flew the models and designers to Ibiza. Other sponsors include Heineken, Belvedere Vodka, Veuve Clicquot, Larios Rosé, Royal Bliss, Palladium Hotel Group, Rowenta, Zignum Mezcal and TATEL Ibiza. www.theushuaiaexperience.com

