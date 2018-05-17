Alison De Meirsman

Collection: The Warp Parade

Nationality: Belgian / Tunisian

Inspiration: Discovering and diving into new, unexplainable, Realms of creation. So much to think about. So much to feel for. It’s easy to get swept up in the magic

Daisy Fields.

A collection that incorporates random stone washed, bleached and dyed denim. A 1950s print and transparent, asymmetric layers of silk, organza and organdie.