BEAUTY BUTLERS SET TO BRING PARIS TO A STAND STILLWHILE CELEBRATING THE OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF THE LIMITED- EDITION COLLECTABLE BEAUTY RANGE

PARIS, FRANCE & SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (May 15, 2018) KARL LAGERFELD and MODELCO are pleased to announce the global launch of their limited- edition colour cosmetics collection today. To celebrate, KARL LAGERFELD and ModelCo will take over Paris.

100 KARL LAGERFELD + MODELCO “Beauty Butlers” will make their mark in Paris throughout the day. They will all be dressed in custom-designed helmets that are a 3D cartoon reinterpretation of Karl Lagerfeld. This design is also a key element in the collection, and appears on the LIP LIGHTS Lip Gloss, the collection’s hero product.

PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 14: Beauty Butlers Flashmob performs in front The Eiffel Tower at Trocadero as part of KARL LAGERFELD & ModelCo. product launch on May 14, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for ModelCo)

The “Beauty Butlers” will visit iconic locations in Paris including the Eiffel Tower, Les Tuileries, Champs-Elysées, Saint-Germain-des-Près, Montparnasse and Palais de Tokyo inviting members of the public to join them for a special performance at each stop along the way. The Beauty Butlers’ finale will be at 8pm at Place Vendôme, in front of the Hotel d’Evreux where the event space will be transformed into an uber- cool, hot pink neon extravaganza, with VIP guests treated to KARL LAGERFELD + MODELCO collection art style installations, cocktails and Perrier-Jouët champagne.

PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 14: Beauty Butlers Flashmob performs in front of Paris monuments as part of KARL LAGERFELD & ModelCo. product launch on May 14, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for ModelCo)

Featuring a range of innovative beauty products, the limited-edition collection will be available through KARL LAGERFELD stores and MODELCO.COM and key exclusive retailers: Nordstrom in the US, in Europe at Douglas, Nocibe, Cult Beauty and Galeries Lafayette, and in the Middle East at selected retailers.

“The Beauty Butlers storming the streets of Paris represent the bold, fashion oriented and unique attributes of the KARL LAGERFELD + MODELCO colour cosmetics and collectable range. We achieved our goal of elevating this partnership on a global stage and certainly raised the barfor creativity and style. I was honoured to fuse ModelCo’s beauty knowledge with one of the world’s most renowned and iconic names infashion, Karl Lagerfeld and bring our collaboration to lovers of fashion and beauty around the world. It was an honour to launch our collection in Paris” said Shelley Sullivan, Founder and CEO of ModelCo.

PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 14: Beauty Butlers Flashmob performs in front of Paris monuments as part of KARL LAGERFELD & ModelCo. product launch on May 14, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for ModelCo)

“Our consumers are at the heart of our business, and we are excited toinspire them with the innovative KARL LAGERFELD + ModelCo beautycollection,” said Pier Paolo Righi, CEO of KARL LAGERFELD. “It translates KARL’s vision and brand spirit into iconic cosmetics, and we look forwardto launching this limited-edition collection.”

The KARL LAGERFELD + ModelCo collection campaign features British supermodel Stella Maxwell alongside an animated, 3D character of Karl Lagerfeld. The products are limited edition and will have one stock drop only.

