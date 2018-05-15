PARIS, FRANCE & SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (May 15, 2018) – KARL LAGERFELD and MODELCO are pleased to announce the global launch of their limited- edition colour cosmetics collection today. To celebrate, KARL LAGERFELD and ModelCo will take over Paris.

100 KARL LAGERFELD + MODELCO “Beauty Butlers” will make their mark in Paris throughout the day. They will all be dressed in custom-designed helmets that are a 3D cartoon reinterpretation of Karl Lagerfeld. This design is also a key element in the collection, and appears on the LIP LIGHTS Lip Gloss, the collection’s hero product.