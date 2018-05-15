NEW FILM RELEASE

Following the successful debut of Deadpool, our comedic antihero played by Ryan Reynolds is back doing what he does best in Deadpool 2 which is bound to have you laughing on the edge of your seat. In the original 2016 film, Deadpool hunts down the man who gave him mutant abilities as well as a scarred physical appearance. In the sequel, the antihero takes on another challenge, in the form of Cable, a time travelling cybernetic mutant soldier.

Actors considered for the role of Cable included Kyle Chandler, Michael Shannon, David Harbour, Pierce Brosnan and Brad Pitt. Director David Leitch said of Pitt, “He was incredibly interested in the property. Things didn’t work out schedule-wise. He’s a fan, and we love him, and I think he would’ve made an amazing Cable.” In the end Josh Brolin emerged as a “surprise contender” instead and was officially cast in the role. 

T. J. Miller who plays Weasel, Wilson’s best friend gave a bit of an insight into the content of the Deadpool 2. Revealing that the sequel is funnier than the first film, the actor added, “It’s not going to be the same movie in a different location [like The Hangover Part II]. It’s got different stakes, different things happen, some pretty tragic, dark sh*t happens in the first part of the film, in the beginning, and the rest of the film is kind of dealing with that.”

 

We’ll see what comedic surprises Deadpool has up his sleeves, especially contending with the likes of Cable. 

www.foxmovies.com/movies/deadpool

 

