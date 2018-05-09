Britain’s limited days of being able to drink out in the sunshine are precious, so spend them wisely. We’ve rounded up the most refreshing new summer drinks and best al fresco spaces in London and beyond to sit back and relax.

All you have to do is get out there and enjoy!

Pomona’s – THE DRINK: Pineapple and Jalapeño Fizz, £9.00 (jalapeño infused vodka, fresh pineapple juice, topped with ginger ale and garnished with a jalapeño slice)

THE PLACE: Pomona’s summer terrace is now officially open, boasting a brand new Cocktail & Oyster Bar. Set in colourful, leafy surroundings with Californian vibes, pop by for a spot of all-day alfresco dining or weekend brunching and soak up the sunshine under the terrace’s pergola.

Pomona’s, 47 Hereford Road, London W2 5AH

www.pomonas.co.uk

Brasserie Blanc Bournemouth –THE DRINK: St-Germain Spritz, £7.50 (St Germain Elderflower Liqueur, prosecco, soda water served over plenty of ice)

THE PLACE: Brasserie Blanc Bournemouth terrace brings Riviera chic to the British seaside. The clifftop location with breath-taking views out over the sea is a tough one to beat for a summer afternoon of sitting back with a chilled glass of something sparkling.

Brasserie Blanc Bournemouth, Marriott Highcliff Hotel, 105 St Michael’s Road, Bournemouth, Dorset BH2 5DU

www.brasserieblanc.com/restaurants/bournemouth

The Old Brewery –THE DRINK: The Dorset Horn, £10, (a refreshing creation that infuses Tanqueray No. TEN gin and apple juice, topped with prosecco).

THE PLACE: Whether a born and bred Londoner or sightseer planning a river trip, for sheer wow factor, The Old Brewery Greenwich is the perfect place to sip on a summer serve. Located a stone’s throw from the river Thames, summers in The Old Brewery’s courtyard promise to pass slowly, with an outdoor bar, plenty of seating and pleasing music drifting over from nearby Trinity Music College.

The Old Brewery, The Pepys Building, The Old Royal Naval College, London SE10 9LW

www.oldbrewerygreenwich.com

Cinnamon Kitchen Battersea – THE DRINK: Mango Sour, £9 (mango triple sec, Havana rum and lime)

THE PLACE: Cinnamon Kitchen Battersea is Vivek Singh’s latest modern Indian restaurant, located at London’s iconic Battersea Power Station. The impressive outdoor terrace has sweeping views across the Thames – a sublime spot come summertime.

Cinnamon Kitchen Battersea, 4 Arches Lane, London SW11 8AB

www.cinnamon-kitchen.com/battersea/

Bōkan – THE DRINK: Lighthouse £15.50 (Dalmore Cigar malt, green Chartreuse, Drambuie, lime juice, angostura bitters and ginger ale)

THE PLACE: Bōkan, Canary Wharf’s sky-high restaurant and bar, is home to a stunning rooftop terrace offering breath-taking views of London’s most iconic landmarks and 360-degree panoramas of the city skyline – the perfect spot for an after work tipple or weekend treat!

Bōkan, Floor 37-39, 40 Marsh Wall, London E14 9TP

www.bokanlondon.co.uk

Cinnamon Kitchen – THE DRINK: Cinnamon Bellini, £8.50 (prosecco topped with cinnamon infused syrup)

THE PLACE: Cinnamon Kitchen Oxford is Vivek Singh’s first modern Indian restaurant outside of London. It is located on the Westgate Centre’s rooftop, where the restaurant has a secluded garden with lush botanicals and exotic flowers as well as incredible views of the city skyline and its spires.

Cinnamon Kitchen Oxford, Westgate Shopping Centre, OX1 1TR

www.cinnamon-kitchen.com/westgate-oxford

Carlucci’s Spitalfield’s – THE DRINK: Sofia Spritz, £7.50 (artichoke-infused Tanqueray Gin and herbaceaous notes of rosemary, hyssop, chicory, fennel, black pepper and olives) – a collaboration from Carluccio’s and award-winning pre-batch cocktail specialists Spirit of Zing.

THE PLACE: Take a break from a Spitalfields shopping spree and embrace true Italian aperitivo culture at Carluccio’s, Spitalfields set in the airy piazza of Spital Square and surrounded by aromatic planters.

Carluccio’s Spitalfields, 27 Spital Square, London E1 6DZ

www.carluccios.com/restaurants/london/spitalfields

Devonshire Terrace by Drake & Morgan – THE DRINK: ‘Plenty more fish in the G&T’, £11.95 (Gin Mare, rosemary, samphire, pink grapefruit and tonic, all served in a biodegradable plastic bag).

THE PLACE: Devonshire Terrace by Drake & Morgan is an expansive outdoor terrace dressed with soft textiles, tropical foliage and sumptuous sofas and armchairs, offering the perfect hideaway for office workers, commuters and day trippers looking to enjoy the sunshine.

Devonshire Terrace by Drake & Morgan, Devonshire Square, London, EC2M 4WY

https://www.drakeandmorgan.co.uk/devonshire-terrace/

Gallery Mess by rhubarb – THE DRINK: Aviation, £14 (New batch-distilled, full-bodied gin with rye neutral grain spirit, cardamom, lavender, anise and orange peel. Served with Fevertree Indian tonic water)

THE PLACE: Gallery Mess is the stylish destination restaurant that adjoins the Saatchi Gallery, where some of the most inspiring contemporary works of art in London are housed. Operated by premium hospitality group rhubarb, Gallery Mess has become a firm favourite with gallery visitors and creative types since its opening in 2009.

Gallery Mess by rhubarb, Saatchi Gallery, Duke of York Square, Kings Road SW3 4RY

www.saatchigallery.com/gallerymess

Sky Garden – THE DRINK: Hampstead Heath, £14 (Hendrick’s Gin, Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto, pineapple, bergamot juice and IPA froth)

THE PLACE: Secreted away at the top of the Walkie Talkie on Level 37, Fenchurch Terrace, offers all-day drinking in the sky together with the highest rooftop gardens in London. Guests can enjoy the extended wine and cocktail lists, crafted by Head Sommelier Alexandru Pastrav any time of the day, with or without a reservation, making it the ideal place for an afternoon toast, after-work catch-up or pre/post dinner drink.

Sky Garden, Fenchurch, 1 Sky Garden Walk, London, EC3M 8AF

www.skygarden.london

28°-50° Marylebone Wine Lane – THE DRINK: Lemon Fizz, £12 (Limoncello, ginger, Champagne)

THE PLACE: 28°-50° Marylebone Wine Workshop and Kitchen is a relaxed and elegant wine bar and restaurant in the heart of this beautiful corner of London.

28°-50° Marylebone Lane, 15-17 Marylebone Lane, London, W1U2NE

www.2850.co.uk/marylebone

Home House – THE DRINK: Espresso Martini, £13.20 (Vodka, espresso and Kahlúa)

THE PLACE: The Home House Garden is a verdant, green oasis, set within a walled courtyard. It is a real hidden gem with seasonal flowers, a striking Raj tent, parasol tables and a Moët and Chandon champagne bar creating a relaxed space to enjoy drinks and dine during the summer months.

Home House, Portman Square, London, W1H6LW

www.homehouse.co.uk/restaurants-bars/the-garden

The Waterway – THE DRINK: The Carnival, £9 (Aperol and egg white mixed with a splash of lime and rose syrup, garnished with beautiful fresh flowers)

THE PLACE: Boasting one of the largest outdoor spaces in the capital with enviable canal-side views, The Waterway’s fully heated terrace provides the perfect spot for al-fresco drinking and dining, come rain or shine. Kick back with a refreshing cocktail or craft beer and feast on barbecued delights from the outside kitchen and rotisserie.

The Waterway, 54 Formosa Street, London, W9 2JU

www.thewaterway.co.uk

