Our Marvel superheroes face the biggest challenge of their lives in Avengers: Infinity War. The Avengers consisting of Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Nomad (formerly known as Captain America), Black Widow and War Machine along with the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord, Mantis, Drax the Destroyer, Gamora, Groot and Rocket and their other allies must join together if they are going to succeed against Thanos who arrives on earth to collect the Infinity Stones for a gauntlet that will allow him to bend reality to his will.

Directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, the film sees each of the Avengers having to deal with the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War two years prior which tore them all apart. While Iron Man senses a greater threat approaching and does everything in his power to keep the Earth safe, Thor gets used to his mystical axe known as Stormbreaker after the destruction of his hammer Mjolnir in Thor: Ragnarok and Hulk tries to impress upon everybody how dangerous Thanos is throughout the film.

Now a fugitive superhero, Steve Rodgers has to deal with the realisation that he is no longer Captain America and decides to embody the ‘spirit’ of his comic alternate identity Nomad in the film. He also receives a new vibranium gauntlet from Black Panther’s Shuri to replace his traditional shield. After the events of Captain America: Civil War, Scarlett Johansson revealed that Black Widow went through a dark time and added, “I think she’s hardened even more than she probably was before.”

As the can’t-wait-to-see-it anticipation of the film awaits many of us, we’ll soon find out if the combined army of superheroes is strong enough to beat and silence Thanos once and for all.

www.marvel.com/avengers

Released Date: 26th April 2018

