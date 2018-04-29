Inside the Spring 2018 Issue 21

- EMINEM – MUSIC ARTIST PROFILE Almost 20 years ago, hip hop artist Eminem shot to fame after recording with the iconic Dr. Dre, one of rap’s finest producers. It was soon after this, Eminem created Slim Shady, a persona that expressed his rougher, meaner alter-ego and which helped increase his popularity. Read our feature to find out what makes the ...
- CATWALK REVIEW – LFW SS18 In our fast-paced coverage of London’s most creative designers, check out our special catwalk report to find out which designers caught our eye with their Spring/Summer 2018 collections at London Fashion Week.
- FINE CUISINE & SOPHISTICATED BEVERAGES The Bite Magazine brings you the best in our recommendations of top restaurants and eateries in town and abroad, with regular reviews. In this issue, we enjoyed the exquisite cuisine at JAZZGIR restaurant in Canary Wharf and the sensational Armenian, Georgian and Russian cuisine at EREBUNI restaurant in Barbican. The Bite Magazine also discovered the ...
- DESIGNER PROFILE: TOM FORD – Smooth Operator Our special designer profile is dedicated to Tom Ford; one of America’s most respected and established designers, who always look so suave and impeccable. After leaving Gucci, his namesake empire expanded dramatically with eye-catching beauty products, fragrances, as well as women’s and men’s clothing. A designer who is perhaps the world’s best dressed man, we ...
- BEAUTY & MEN’S GROOMING With spring finally here, we feature the latest in make-up and grooming tips for the current season. Check out our pages for a selection of the best beauty and grooming products on the market for men and women.
Find out more in the Spring issue 21 of the Bite Magazine.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Leave a Reply