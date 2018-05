The Bite Magazine brings you the best in our recommendations of top restaurants and eateries in town and abroad, with regular reviews. In this issue, we enjoyed the exquisite cuisine at JAZZGIR restaurant in Canary Wharf and the sensational Armenian, Georgian and Russian cuisine at EREBUNI restaurant in Barbican. The Bite Magazine also discovered the latest patisserie and confectionaries offerings at Pierre Hermé Paris in London.

