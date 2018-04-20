Beauty Editor Giovanna Zac visited one of the best beauty exhibitions in London and revealed what she discovered among the trends for this spring season

Professional Beauty is one of the most interactive beauty events of the year, attracting thousands of visitors and hundreds of beauty exhibitors in the world of cosmetics, skin care and nails. Held at Excel London this year, Professional Beauty ran for two days on the 25th and 26th February and was one of the most interesting events so far in the world of beauty.

Skin care brands such as Aromaworks, Crystal Clear, Dermalogica and Decleor were present, while make-up brands included Artdeco, Misslyn and Make Up For Ever and nail brands consisted of Nail Harmony, OPI and Nails Company. The exhibition also had the best in spas, tanning, body, organic and botanical treatments, hair products and a great variety of masterclasses and industry talks led by professional, experienced educators and key speakers.

It is impossible to mention all of the brands and their wonderful products, especially after two days of trying, smelling, wearing and experimenting with them. There were lots of new cosmetic ideas and interesting concepts that caught my attention and these are the brands that inspired me this spring.

MOYOU NAILS: Mani Set

Based in London, Moyou Nails is a very fashionable nail art brand that is well respected in the UK and worldwide. They are very popular with their nail colour collections, nail art sets, Salon Pro Collections and as I discovered their nails stamping kits. Nail stamping is a fun way to design your nails with hundreds of different designs and styles thanks to the use of metal plates, clear stamps and scrapers.

The concept is very simple: place the nail polish on the designer plate of your choice, scrape the excess product away, roll the stamp over it and transfer it onto the nail bed with rotating movements. The results are beautifully decorated nails with an endless choice of designs, shapes and colours. My choice was a set called Belle and my nail vanish was Lilac with the square plates from the Easter and Bridal style. To become an excellent stamping nail art, Moyou Nails organises short training sessions for up to two hours.

LOVEGROVE ESSENTIALS

Based in Dorset, the brand was created by Hannah Lovegrove, a beautician, aroma therapist and a Iyengar Yoga teacher, together with make-up and hair artist Hayley De Beers, a world famous artist for TV and films, who is also well renowned in the world of high-end retail and leading five-star hotels and spas in London. Together they created a range where nature and the various ways in using essential oils are the base and solution for modern needs for the skin, mind and the body.

Lovegrove Essentials principles are based on using only the best and purest ingredients and oils. They believe in sustainable products, recycling, cruelty-free and they purchase from ethical suppliers to guarantee the high standards of their products while caring for the future of our planet.

Cleansing Balm

This cleanser is perfect to help the skin remove tiredness and dryness accumulated over the long and cold winter season. It works like a pick-me-up for the skin. The balm is suitable for all skin types, thanks to its natural ingredients of Apricot and Shea Butter, to soothe, smooth and remove make-up and impurities, while the essential oils of Lemon and Geranium will help towards restoring balance while deeply cleansing the skin.

Toning Mist, which is a real multi-tasking product that can be used by the whole family. The mist itself is ideal to tone, brighten and purify any skin type, thanks to its natural floral ingredients of Rose, Geranium and Lavender Water, while Witch Hazel has a more astringent and skin smoother for people prone to an oilier and congested skin. It’s also brilliant for men who suffer from shaving rash and they can use this as a protective base when applying aftershave.

EYESENTIAL VIALS & SACHETS

Celebrating 25 years since they launched in 1996, this is an amazing non-surgical wrinkle and dark-eye circle eraser that works instantly with a real long lasting power of up to 10 hours. My personal definition of this product is that “Eyesential Lotion is and works like crazy”. I met Mary Teague, founder of Eyesential in the Professional Beauty press lounge where she kindly demonstrated a product of the brand on herself.

Mary explained that this product is not a treatment, but a make-up solution for wrinkles or dark circles. It is not dangerous to the skin as it does not have active ingredients; therefore it does not treat or repair the skin from signs of ageing. When the lotion is applied on absolutely clean skin free from moisturiser or cleanser, the lotion leave a protective film-like covering under the eye area and stays there for approximately 10 hours.

Eyesential took years off my eyes instantly, and it is certainly one of those best kept secrets. It is available in individual, single use sachets or multi-use vials.

