Turkish fabrics increase their value five-fold through design

Sebiha Alganer was found worthy of first place at the Istanbul International Design Contest, the 12th of which was held last year by the Istanbul Textile and Raw Materials Exporters Association (ITHIB) for the purpose of providing added value to exports through custom designs. The event broke record with a total of domestic and foreign 250 applications, with money awards of a total of 17,500 euros, and the first place winner was given the opportunity to receive design training abroad.

ITHIB Board Chairman İsmail Gülle said, “We can increase the value of an ordinary fabric worth 5 dollars to 26 dollars with a design difference. Our textile exports kg price was 3 dollars ten years ago, and it has risen to 5 dollars currently. We have the necessary strength, desire and dynamism to achieve the 20 billion dollar target for 2023 in the sector”.

